KRDHD Covid-19 Update - November 24, 2020

Tuesday November 24, 2020 -KRDHD COVID-19 Update
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 52 confirmed positive cases and 13 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 22-year-old female, a 23-year-old male, a 27-year-old male, two 34-year-old males, a 38-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, and a 66-year-old male from Knott County, a 57-year-old female and a 60-year-old male from Lee County, four pediatric cases under the age of 18, two 19-year-old females, two 27-year-old females, a 28-year-old male, a 38-year-old female, a 38-year-old male, a 42-year-old male, a 43-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 50-year-old male, a 51-year-old female, a 54-year-old female, a 57-year-old male, and a 61-year-old male from Leslie County, a 21-year-old female, a 22-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 28-year-old female, a 35-year-old female, a 52-year-old male, a 56-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, and two 71-year-old females from Letcher County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 28-year-old female, a 32-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, and a 61-year-old male from Owsley County, two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 24-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, a 37-year-old female, a 39-year-old male, a 41-year-old male, a 44-year-old male, a 54-year-old female, a 63-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, and a 71-year-old male from Perry County, a 19-year-old male, a 23-year-old male, and a 69-year-old female from Wolfe County.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 10, Lee- 2, Leslie- 19, Letcher- 11, Owsley- 6, Perry- 14, Wolfe- 3
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-516 (50 probable) (106 active, 400 recovered, 10 deceased)
Lee- Total-290 (44 probable) (101 active, 176 recovered, 13 deceased)
Leslie- Total-215 (15 probable) (58 active, 156 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-444 (151 probable) (100 active, 342 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-174 (66 probable) (69 active, 104 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-845 (70 probable) (207 active, 628 recovered, 10 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-156 (41 probable) (60 active, 95 recovered, 1 deceased)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
2,203 Lab Confirmed Positive + 437 Probable=Total 2,640 (1,901 recovered, 701 active, 38 deceased)
