KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 10, 2020

Thursday December 10, 2020 -KRDHD COVID-19 Update
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 48 confirmed positive cases and 16 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are saddened to report out the death of an 89-year-old male from Owsley County. We send our condolences to his family.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 15, Lee- 3, Leslie- 7, Letcher- 13, Owsley- 1, Perry- 21, Wolfe- 4
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-639 (59 probable) (183 active, 444 recovered, 12 deceased)
Lee- Total-326 (56 probable) (116 active, 193 recovered, 17 deceased)
Leslie- Total-368 (26 probable) (160 active, 207 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-607 (196 probable) (219 active, 386 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-261 (96 probable) (116 active, 136 recovered, 9 deceased)
Perry- Total-1152 (96 probable) (404 active, 738 recovered, 10 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-207 (51 probable) (90 active, 116 recovered, 1 deceased)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
2,978 Lab Confirmed Positive + 582 Probable=Total 3,560 (2,220 recovered, 1,288 active, 52 deceased)
