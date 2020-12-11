KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 11, 2020

Friday December 11, 2020 -KRDHD COVID-19 Update
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 53 confirmed positive cases and 22 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting 11 recoveries today. We are saddened to report out the death of an 87-year-old female, an 88-year-old male from Owsley County, and a 60-year-old female from Perry County. We send our condolences to the families.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 15, Lee- 4, Leslie- 11, Letcher- 15, Owsley- 3, Perry- 24, Wolfe- 3
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-654 (62 probable) (197 active, 445 recovered, 12 deceased)
Lee- Total-330 (58 probable) (120 active, 193 recovered, 17 deceased)
Leslie- Total-379 (33 probable) (169 active, 209 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-622 (204 probable) (231 active, 389 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-264 (99 probable) (117 active, 136 recovered, 11 deceased)
Perry- Total-1176 (97 probable) (423 active, 742 recovered, 11 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-210 (51 probable) (93 active, 116 recovered, 1 deceased)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
3,031 Lab Confirmed Positive + 604 Probable=Total 3,635 (2,230 recovered, 1,350 active, 55 deceased)
