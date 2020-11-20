KRDHD Covid-19 Update Friday, November 20, 2020
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 50 confirmed positive cases and 15 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 18-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, two 22-year-old males, a 26-year-old female, a 27-year-old female, a 28-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 45-year-old female, a 52-year-old male, a 63-year-old female, a 65-year-old male and a 74-year-old male from Knott County, a 40-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, a 55-year-old male and a 75-year-old female from Lee County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 41-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 65 year-old female, and a 79-year-old female from Leslie County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 18-year-old female, a 22-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, a 32-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, a 41-year-old male, a 42-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 46-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, a 73-year-old female, and an 88-year-old female from Letcher County, two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 19-year-old female, a 46-year-old male, a 48-year-old male, a 53-year-old female, a 77-year-old male and an 81-year-old female from Owsley County, three pediatric cases under the age 18, a 43-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 49-year-old female, a 50 year-old male, a 55-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, a 55-year-old female, and two 70-year-old males from Perry County, a 24-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, and a 57-year-old female from Wolfe County. We are reporting out 8 recoveries.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 15, Lee- 4, Leslie- 7, Letcher- 14, Owsley- 8, Perry- 14, Wolfe- 3
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-493 (49 probable) (84 active, 399 recovered, 10 deceased)
Lee- Total-284 (40 probable) (96 active, 175 recovered, 13 deceased)
Leslie- Total-183 (14 probable) (28 active, 154 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-416 (134 probable) (76 active, 338 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-162 (60 probable) (47 active, 104 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-809 (67 probable) (177 active, 622 recovered, 10 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-146 (36 probable) (52 active, 93 recovered, 1 deceased)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
2,091 Lab Confirmed Positive + 402 Probable=Total 2,493 (1,885 recovered, 570 active, 38 deceased)
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you