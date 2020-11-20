KRDHD Covid-19 Update Friday, November 20, 2020

KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 50 confirmed positive cases and 15 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 18-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, two 22-year-old males, a 26-year-old female, a 27-year-old female, a 28-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 45-year-old female, a 52-year-old male, a 63-year-old female, a 65-year-old male and a 74-year-old male from Knott County, a 40-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, a 55-year-old male and a 75-year-old female from Lee County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 41-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 65 year-old female, and a 79-year-old female from Leslie County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 18-year-old female, a 22-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, a 32-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, a 41-year-old male, a 42-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 46-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, a 73-year-old female, and an 88-year-old female from Letcher County, two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 19-year-old female, a 46-year-old male, a 48-year-old male, a 53-year-old female, a 77-year-old male and an 81-year-old female from Owsley County, three pediatric cases under the age 18, a 43-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 49-year-old female, a 50 year-old male, a 55-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, a 55-year-old female, and two 70-year-old males from Perry County, a 24-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, and a 57-year-old female from Wolfe County. We are reporting out 8 recoveries.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 15, Lee- 4, Leslie- 7, Letcher- 14, Owsley- 8, Perry- 14, Wolfe- 3
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-493 (49 probable) (84 active, 399 recovered, 10 deceased)
Lee- Total-284 (40 probable) (96 active, 175 recovered, 13 deceased)
Leslie- Total-183 (14 probable) (28 active, 154 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-416 (134 probable) (76 active, 338 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-162 (60 probable) (47 active, 104 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-809 (67 probable) (177 active, 622 recovered, 10 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-146 (36 probable) (52 active, 93 recovered, 1 deceased)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
2,091 Lab Confirmed Positive + 402 Probable=Total 2,493 (1,885 recovered, 570 active, 38 deceased)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.