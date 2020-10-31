Covid Update
Friday October 30, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 31 confirmed positive cases and 4 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting five pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 53-year-old female and a 60-year-old female from Knott County, a 35-year-old male from Lee County, a 33-year-old male, a 52-year-old male and a 62-year-old male from Leslie County, a 21-year-old female, a 34-year-old male, a 61-year-old male and a 69-year-old female from Letcher County, a 90-year-old female from Owsley County, two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 20-year-old male, a 32-year-old male, a 36-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, a 43-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 63-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 67-year-old female, a 70-year-old female, a 70-year-old male, and a 78-year-old male from Perry County, a 18-year-old female, a 31-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, and a 77-year-old male from Wolfe County. We are pleased to report 7 recoveries today. We are saddened to report the death of a 75-year-old female from Knott County, we send our condolences to her family!
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 7, Lee- 1, Leslie- 3, Letcher- 4, Owsley- 1, Perry- 15, Wolfe- 4
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-356 (40 probable) (181 active, 170 recovered, 5 deceased)
Lee- Total-136 (15 probable) (102 active, 29 recovered, 5 deceased)
Leslie- Total-132 (9 probable) (69 active, 62 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-309 (93 probable) (151 active, 156 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-93 (30 probable) (44 active, 48 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-545 (33 probable) (177 active, 359 recovered, 9 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-70 (18 probable) (28 active, 42 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
1,403 Lab Confirmed Positive + 238 Probable=Total 1,641 (866 recovered, 752 active, 23 deceased)
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you