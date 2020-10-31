Friday October 30, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 31 confirmed positive cases and 4 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting five pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 53-year-old female and a 60-year-old female from Knott County, a 35-year-old male from Lee County, a 33-year-old male, a 52-year-old male and a 62-year-old male from Leslie County, a 21-year-old female, a 34-year-old male, a 61-year-old male and a 69-year-old female from Letcher County, a 90-year-old female from Owsley County, two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 20-year-old male, a 32-year-old male, a 36-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, a 43-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 63-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 67-year-old female, a 70-year-old female, a 70-year-old male, and a 78-year-old male from Perry County, a 18-year-old female, a 31-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, and a 77-year-old male from Wolfe County. We are pleased to report 7 recoveries today. We are saddened to report the death of a 75-year-old female from Knott County, we send our condolences to her family!
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 7, Lee- 1, Leslie- 3, Letcher- 4, Owsley- 1, Perry- 15, Wolfe- 4
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-356 (40 probable) (181 active, 170 recovered, 5 deceased)
Lee- Total-136 (15 probable) (102 active, 29 recovered, 5 deceased)
Leslie- Total-132 (9 probable) (69 active, 62 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-309 (93 probable) (151 active, 156 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-93 (30 probable) (44 active, 48 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-545 (33 probable) (177 active, 359 recovered, 9 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-70 (18 probable) (28 active, 42 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
1,403 Lab Confirmed Positive + 238 Probable=Total 1,641 (866 recovered, 752 active, 23 deceased)
