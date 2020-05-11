Officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department have reported 29 positive cases, 1 of which is probable and 16 of the 29 have recovered from COVID-19 (2019 novel coronavirus), in the counties they serve. The first confirmed case was on March 31, 2020, was a 79-year-old male from Perry County, he was hospitalized, is now in a Rehabilitation Facility and is still considered active. The district has had 3 possible community exposures, a 39 year old female from Knott County and an employee at the Hindman Appalachian Wireless Store, a 41 year old male from Knott County and an employee of the Hazard Wal-Mart and the latest confirmed positive case was on April 30, 2020 and is a 55-year-old Female, resident of Perry County, is hospitalized, and an employee of the United States Postal Service in Cornettsville, Ky. If you visited this specific post office between April 8, 2020-April 24, 2020 you may have been exposed.
Please monitor your symptoms and should you develop a cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath call your primary care provider. In addition our district has had a 43 female, 37 female, 29 female, 34 female, 58 male, 72 female, 67 female, 53 female, 49 female, 19 female, 59 male, 56 male, 39 male, 76 male from Perry County and a 46 female, 76 female from Knott County and a 76 female, 48 female, 72 female, 55 female from Leslie County and a 45 female and 24 male from Owsley County and a 50 male, 57 male and a Probable case in a 51 female from Letcher County. Regional Epidemiologist, Amanda Taylor explains “
A probable case means the person has tested positive for the coronavirus IgM Antibody but has not had RNA confirmation.” She added “A confirmed case means the person has had a positive coronavirus RNA test.”
Additional details about any of the cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws. KRDHD officials along with their Epidemiology team have been working and are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the positive cases. Even though testing is being done in the area, Lee and Wolfe Counties continue to have NO cases.
“We are proud of our communities. It is important that we continue to practice the behaviors that have worked to flatten the curve. Now is not the time to be complacent.” said Scott Lockard, Ky River District Health Department Public Health Director.
He added “The number of positive cases in our 7 counties almost doubled in one week. We will continue to see our number of cases rise so please be healthy at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to be out.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.
A state hotline 1.800.722.5725 is available to help Kentuckians who have questions. For more information visit kycovid19.ky.gov and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html. Also, be sure to find us and stay updated on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under Kentucky River District Health Department or visit our website www.krdhd.org
