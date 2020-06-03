The KY River District Health Department continues to see a low number of COVID 19 cases in the seven-county service area. Within the 7-County (Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, Wolfe Counties) service area, to date, there have been 39 positive cases and 1 probable, 36 of those have recovered. Lee County received their first lab confirmed positive case on Wednesday May 27, 2020, the positive case is below 18 years old and is at home. All 7 counties in our service area now have had at least one positive case of Covid19. The breakdown per county is Knott- 4 (4 recovered), Lee- 1, Leslie- 6 (6 recovered), Letcher- 4 (4 recovered), Owsley- 2 (2 recovered), Perry-22 (19 recovered), Wolfe-1 (1 recovered).
KRDHD Public Health Director, Scott Lockard said “Testing availability within our area will continue to increase. The Federally Qualified Health Centers received dedicated funding to increase testing opportunities. The KRDHD will be promoting events as they are scheduled.” He added, “Since this virus can be asymptomatic, I encourage all residents to get tested for COVID19.”
On May 11, 2020, the Governor began reopening sectors of the economy that were closed due to COVID-19. However, each entity reopening must meet certain Minimum Requirements in addition to industry specific guidance. If any entity in a sector being reopened cannot comply with the minimum requirements or industry-specific requirements, they must wait to reopen until they are able to do so or until some or all of these restrictions are lifted. In addition to the Healthy at Work Minimum Requirements there are orders and requirements available at https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at-work for the below to open in compliance, on provided dates.
June 1, 2020: Auctions, Auto/Dirt Track Racing, Aquatic Centers, Bowling Alleys, Fishing Tournaments, Fitness Centers, Kentucky State Park Lodges, Movie Theaters, Salato Wildlife Education Center
June 8, 2020: Educational and Cultural Activities, Aquariums, Distilleries, Libraries, Limited Outdoor Attractions, Museums, Horse Shows, Some Childcare (In-Home Programs)
June 11, 2020: Kentucky Horse Park, Kentucky State Park Campgrounds
June 15, 2020: Some Childcare (Center-Based Programs, Day Camps), Youth Sports (Low Touch)
June 29, 2020: Bars, Groups of 50 people or fewer, Youth Sports (Expanded Activities)
The 10 rules to reopening a business under the Healthy at Work plan are:
•Continue telework where possible
•Phased return to work
•Onsite temperature/health checks
•Universal masks and other necessary PPE
•Close common areas
•Enforce social distancing
•Limit face-to-face meetings
•Sanitizer/hand wash stations
•Special accommodations
•Testing plan
Reminder: People should be prepared for state and local public health orders to be extended, amended, or changed as needed to protect public health. This means we may move between the different Phases during this pandemic.
