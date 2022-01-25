Kentucky River District Health Department will no longer call positive COVID-19 cases. Officials said the clinic performing the test will tell the patient if they are positive or negative. The call from the health department is to give Isolation and Quarantine guidance. Patients are still notified of their test result by the provider.
“So, don’t wait for a phone call from us because with the sheer volume of cases we’re seeing right now we can only call a fraction of those,” he said. “So, we’ve actually suspended calling positive cases and we’re just serving as a resource and doing all the data collection,” says Public Health Director Scott Lockard.
Lockard said you can call the Lee County Health Department if you have questions at 606-464-2492.
