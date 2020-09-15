KSP Conducts Assault Investigation in Lee County

Beattyville, KY. (September 15, 2020) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted by Lee County 911 just after midnight on Friday, September 11, 2020, in reference to a shooting in Lee County.
KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to a residence on Baker Bar Subdivision Rd, where they discovered a man had been shot. The initial investigation indicates several men were involved in an altercation in which a firearm was discharged, resulting in Isaac Barret suffering a gunshot wound.
Isaac Barrett, 76 years old of Beattyville, KY, was transported by Air Method to the University of Kentucky Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Barrett is currently listed in stable condition.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Anthony Bowling. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Lee County Sheriff's Office and Beattyville Police Department and Lee County EMS.
