FRANKFORT, KY. (June 2, 2020) – The KSP Driver Testing Branch announced today that it will resume permit testing in select counties where the required CDC/Healthy at Work guidelines can be adhered to. In an effort to ensure the safety of permit applicants and staff, we have implemented a registration process where everyone will be required to schedule a specific date for their permit test. KSP will begin taking appointments, by phone, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
For a listing of counties currently offering permit testing and the contact information, please click the link below.
http://kentuckystatepolice.org/drivers-testing/
There you will find a list of current open test locations and the phone number for the KSP Drivers Test Administrator or clerk at each location. Please be patient as phone lines are limited and we anticipate high call volumes.
More information will be distributed as additional counties are added to our list. Please visit the KSP website periodically to see when your county will begin permit testing. We anticipate an announcement at a later date regarding road tests to begin in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.