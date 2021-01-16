KSP received word over the weekend that retired Trooper Sandra Schonecker Taylor, unit 990, KSP’s first female trooper, passed away today after an extended battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Sandra started her journey with KSP in 1977 when she entered the academy, graduating in January of 1978.
Sandra resided in Ocala, Fl. with her husband John. Plans for her services are still pending, but the family expects to bring her back to Cincinnati, Oh. for her final entombment and memorial.
