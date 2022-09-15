Despite numerous reports, KSP informed the Beattyville Enterprise on Thursday, September 15th that Logan S. Reed, 33, of Richmond, has NOT been arrested on charges pertaining to the Tamika McDaniel's death investigation. Reed was arrested on unrelated charges.
The initial McDaniel's death investigation began when human skeletal remains were located in a burned structure on KY-52 West.
The remains were removed by the Lee County Coroner and then transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
The burned structure was a vacant house belonging to Tamika McDaniel of Beattyville. McDaniel had been missing prior to the fire on Sunday 9/4 and had no recent contact with her family.
McDaniel’s concerned daughters found human remains in the ashes of the burnt house and immediately contacted emergency personnel.
After being sent to Frankfort, the remains were then sent to a burn specialist in Tennessee and according to DNA results, belonged to McDaniel of Beattyville.
The McDaniel's death investigation is ongoing by KSP.
NOTE: All are considered innocent until deemed guilty by a court of law.
