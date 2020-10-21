A contractor for CSX Transportation will be making repairs to the KY 11 railroad crossing in Beattyville that will require the road to be closed from Monday, Oct. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 29.
The road will be closed to all through traffic during this time. No marked detour will be posted. Local passenger vehicle traffic can use KY 52 and West Main Street through the underpass on old KY 52 to bypass the closure. The underpass is one lane wide with a height restriction of 13 feet. Oversize vehicles unable to use the underpass will need to detour via KY 715, the Mountain Parkway, KY 15, KY 30, and KY 52 through Campton and Jackson.
The railroad crossing, located at milepoint 4.4 on KY 11, will close the morning of Oct. 26. The road will be reopened to traffic by the end of the day on Oct. 29. The closure will extend through overnight hours during the work period.
