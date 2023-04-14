Drivers who use KY 1411 (South Fork Road) in Lee County should prepare to use an alternate route on Saturday, April 15.
The road will be closed near milepoint 3.6 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This is approximately 1.3 miles south of the KY 11 intersection in Beattyville. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 4 p.m. No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 11 and KY 30 through Booneville as an alternate route to bypass the work location.
In case of inclement weather, the project will be postponed until another suitable date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.