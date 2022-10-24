Drivers who use KY 1571 (Millers Creek Road) just east of Ravenna in Estill County will need to find an alternate route Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 25-28.
The road will be closed at the one-lane bridge crossing Cow Creek at milepoint 0.4, so repairs can be made. This will affect travel between Beattyville and Irvine/Ravenna. The road will be closed during both daytime and overnight hours while the repair project is underway.
The weight limit on the bridge was recently reduced to 19 tons. The planned repairs will allow the Transportation Cabinet to increase the posted weight limit.
No signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 52 across Tipton Ridge Mountain as an alternate route.
