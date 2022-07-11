Drivers who use KY 1571 (Millers Creek Road) in Estill County will need to find an alternate route during working hours on Tuesday, July 12.
The road will be closed at the railroad crossing at the Millers Creek community, near milepoint 3, so repairs can be made. This will affect travel between Beattyville and Irvine/Ravenna. No signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 52 across Tipton Ridge Mountain as an alternate route. The work is a joint effort of KYTC and CSX Transportation. Inclement weather may delay the work, and the closure may be rescheduled if necessary.
