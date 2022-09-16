Drivers who use KY 1571 (Millers Creek Road) just east of Ravenna in Estill County will need to find an alternate route Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 19-21.
The road will be closed at the one-lane railroad underpass between milepoints 0.2 and 0.3, so repairs can be made. This will affect travel between Beattyville and Irvine/Ravenna.
No signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 1645 (Kirkland Avenue/Old Pike) as an alternate route.
