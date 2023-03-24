Drivers who use KY 2453 (Old Landing Road) in Lee County should plan to use an alternate route next week. The road will be closed at milepoint 2.1 for replacement of a drainage pipe and repair of an embankment failure. The closure will begin Monday morning, March 27, and the work will continue until Friday, March 31. This location is approximately 0.5 miles from the KY 52 intersection.
Due to the nature of the repairs, the road will be closed during evening and overnight hours, not just when workers are present. No vehicles will be able to pass through the work location. No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 399, Willow Creek Road, Beech Timber Road, and Evelyn Road to bypass the closure.
