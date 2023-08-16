Drivers who use KY 3150 (Proctor Road) in Lee County should prepare to use an alternate route on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The road will be closed at milepoint 0.8 for
replacement of a drainage pipe. This is just north of Proctor Hill Road. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and should be completed around 3 p.m.
No marked detour will be posted.
Motorists can use KY 11 as an alternate route to bypass the work location.
Drivers are reminded that left turns onto KY 11 northbound (toward Beattyville) are prohibited at the south end of Proctor Road. Local roads (Proctor Hill Road and Pearl Street) are also available as a detour route.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.