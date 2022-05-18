KY 3332 (Pine Grove Road) in Lee County is back open after having been closed for nearly a month.
Work began to install a new box culvert at Long Branch, and for other work associated with the reconstruction of KY 11, on April 18. The culvert has been completed and backfilled, and the road is now open to traffic at the KY 11 intersection. Drivers should reduce speed in this area and be mindful that this is a construction zone, so pavement markings may be obscured and they may encounter rough surface conditions.
Work is progressing on a reconstructed KY 11 between the KY 587 intersection in Lee County and the KY 30 intersection in Owsley County. The project is nearly one-third complete and should be completed late next year.
