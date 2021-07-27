Drivers who use KY 399 between Ida May and Heidelberg in Lee County will need to find an alternate route on Thursday, July 29. The highway will be closed at milepoint 4.0 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just north of the Cressmont Road intersection.
Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by 4 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 587, KY 11, and KY 52 as an alternate route.
In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.
Approximately 250 vehicles use this section of KY 399 each day.
