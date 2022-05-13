Drivers who use KY 52 between Tallega and Athol in eastern Lee County will need to find another route on Saturday, May 14. The road will be closed near milepoint 22.5 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is near Tallega, just east of the KY 708 south intersection and west of Goose Creek Road. Travel between Beattyville and Jackson will be impacted.
Work will begin around 7 a.m., and should be completed by 3 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.
No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 11 and KY 30 through Owsley County as an alternate route.
Drivers of commercial vehicles may wish to use KY 11, KY 715, the Mountain Parkway, and KY 15 through Campton to bypass the closure. Locally-maintained routes are also available for passenger vehicles. The Goose Creek Road railroad bridge is restricted to vehicles weighing three tons or less.
