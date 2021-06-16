Drivers who use KY 52 in Lee County will need to find another route on Saturday, June 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 20.2 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is near Monica, just west of the KY 2017 intersection. Travel between Beattyville and Jackson will be impacted.
Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by 4 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.
No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 11, KY 30, and KY 708 through Booneville and Lerose as an alternate route. Locally-maintained routes are also available.
Around 1,400 vehicles use this portion of KY 52 each day. It is an important route for emergency vehicles from Lee County to the Kentucky River Medical Center hospital in Jackson.
In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.
