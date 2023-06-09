Drivers who use KY 52 between St. Helens and Monica in eastern Lee County will need to find another route on Saturday, June 10. The road will be closed near milepoint 17.66 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is near St. Helens, 0.7 east of the KY 2016 intersection. Travel between Beattyville and Jackson will be affected.
Work will begin around 6 a.m., and should be completed by 6 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.
No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 11 and KY 30 through Owsley County as an alternate route. Drivers of commercial vehicles may wish to use KY 11, KY 715, the Mountain Parkway, and KY 15 through Campton to bypass the closure. Locally-maintained routes are also available for passenger vehicles. Commercial vehicles are prohibited on Primrose Lane.
Around 1,500 vehicles use this portion of KY 52 each day. It is an important route for emergency vehicles from Lee County to the Kentucky River Medical Center hospital in Jackson.
