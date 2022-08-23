The Kentucky River bridge in Irvine is back open to traffic. The Estill County bridge carrying KY 52 and KY 89 over the river and the CSX Transportation railroad line had been closed since mid-March, with traffic detoured via KY 499.
The bridge was closed for repainting, structural repairs, and the placement of a new bridge deck.
Traffic signals at the KY 52/KY 89 intersections in downtown Irvine and at “The Y” had been on flash mode during the closure, but they are now back to normal operation.
The bridge was built in 1940 and carries nearly 12,000 vehicles per day. It was last painted in 1987. It serves as an iconic signature gateway to downtown Irvine.
