Drivers who use KY 541 in the Mt. Carmel area of Breathitt County will have to find an alternate route beginning Monday, July 11. The road will be closed at milepoint 7.27 through Friday, July 15, for replacement of a drainage structure at White Oak Creek. The project location is between the KY 205 (old KY 15) intersection and the bridge crossing the North Fork of the Kentucky River.
Due to the nature of the project, the road will be closed during evening and overnight hours, not just when workers are present.
No signed detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 205, KY 15, KY 30, and KY 52 as an alternate route to bypass the closure.
