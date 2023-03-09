Drivers who use KY 708 south (Lynam Creek) in Lee
County should prepare to use an alternate route on
Saturday, March 11.
The road will be closed at milepoint 2.8 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This is between Lone and Tallega, just south of Coal Branch/Mill Branch School roads. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and should be completed around 4 p.m.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 11 and KY 30 through Booneville as an alternate route to bypass the work location.
In case of inclement weather, the project will be
postponed until another suitable date.
