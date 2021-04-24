Drivers who use KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County will need to find another route on Wednesday, April 28. The road will be closed between milepoints 1.5 and 3.7 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is in the Red River Gorge between Branham Cemetery Road and the Martins Fork trailhead parking area, and includes the Nada Tunnel.
The road had been closed previously earlier this month for other pipe replacements.
Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by 3 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.
No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 11/KY 15, KY 613, and Forest Service Road 23 through Menifee County as an alternate route. Motorists should plan their trips accordingly. At this time, KY 715 in Wolfe County is still closed between Sky Bridge and the Menifee County line, so that route is not available for use as a detour.
Between 550 and 600 vehicles use this portion of KY 77 each day.
In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.
