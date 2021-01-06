be

As of 1/3/21: Lee County- 1,051 total cases, 4 new cases, 18 deceased.  Owsely County- 321 total cases, 2 new cases, 10 deceased.

    Knott County- 765 total cases, 0 new, 14 deceased. Leslie County- 493 total, 5 new, 1 deceased. Letcher County- 1,127 total cases, 19 new, 4 deceased. Perry County- 1,616 total cases, 13 new, 17 deceased. Wolfe County: 308 total, 3 new, 3 deceased. 

  To stay up to date with the areas latest Covid 19 information, case numbers, free testing dates/sites and vaccine info, follow the Kentucky River District Health Department or the Lee County Health Center Facebook pages. 

