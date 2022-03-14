New research revealed the states with the lowest paid workers, with Kentucky found to be the state with the 6th lowest average annual wage in the US! The study carried out by Lensa looked at the average hourly income for each state to find the US states where workers are underpaid the most, and the ones where workers earn the highest salaries.
The research can be accessed here: https://lensa.com/insights/underpaid-states-and-countries/
Workers in Mississippi are the worst rewarded for their efforts. Hourly pay in that state is as little as $20.62, $7.71 below the national average. With regards to the average working hours per week Mississippi is the tenth highest in the country. Meanwhile, the average annual wage in the state is the lowest anywhere at $42,129.
In West Virginia people actually work the same average hours as Mississippi, however, their wages are slightly higher - $44,994 annual.
On average, workers in Alabama only work for 0.1 of an hour a week less than those in the two worst-performing states, however, wages are higher in Alabama: workers earn $0.78 more an hour than those in West Virginia.
Top 10 US states with the lowest paid workers:
