The Lady Owls traveled the short distance to Lee County’s gym for a Tuesday double header, along with the Owls boys team. The girls played first and didn’t take long to gain control of the game, outscoring the Lady Kats 20-4 in the first quarter and leading 36-14 at the half. Owsley cruised on to a 59-27 victory.
Owsley was paced in scoring by Lexy Lynch with 21 points. Carly Smith had 12 points, Addie Terry scored 10 and led in rebounds with 8. Shelby Murray scored 8 points, Kerissa Shouse 4 and Blakesley Whitaker had 2.
The Lady Owls shot 40% from the floor and made five treys. Their defense was able to force 27 turnovers.
