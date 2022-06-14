A lane closure is planned to begin Monday, June 13, to allow a contractor crew to repair a break on the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway in Powell County.
The right eastbound lane will be closed at milepoint 20.429, between the KY 1057 (Clay City) and KY 213 (Stanton) exits. The eastbound carriageway will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the project, which is expected to take around 10 days.
Drivers should move to the left lane in advance of the work zone, and reduce speed through the project area. Westbound traffic is not affected by this project. No vehicle width restrictions are in effect for this project, but the limitations continue for both directions of travel for a bridge repair project between Stanton and Slade.
