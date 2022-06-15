Earlier this month, former Beattyville Police Officer Ryan Lanigan appeared in Lee County District Court on June 7th before Judge Leach.
Lanigan plead not guilty to all charges from June 1st, when he was arrested by KSP trooper Purdy due to a domestic violence complaint/s from his wife Heather Lanigan of Lee County to the Jackson Co Sheriff’s office. Due to Lanigan currently being employed by Jackson Co. Sheriffs Dept., the matter had to be handled by KSP, the arresting agency.
Lanigan is currently being charged with domestic assault 4th degree, criminal mischief 3rd degree, and terroristic threatening 3rd degree.
Jackson Co. Sheriff made the decision to suspend Lanigan from his job as deputy with pay pending the outcome of the judicial process.
Info via The Jackson Co. Sun, co editor Jerry Sparks.
A pretrial conference is schedule for Lanigan 7/12/22 in Lee County at 1pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.