Larry Benton Mayse, age 67, husband of Mary (Morris) Mayse, departed this life on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Larry was born June 23, 1954 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Junice and Beulah Mae Johnson Mayse. He was a retired quarry work for the Kentucky Stone in Yellow Rock, and was a member of the Little Creek Church on Spencer Ridge of Lee County.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, 3 sons; Brian (Jennifer) Mayse, Larry (Cindy) Mayse, Tim (Crystal) Johnson all of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother; Carl (Floices) Mayse, 3 sisters; Jo Thacker and Hopie Thacker both of Irvine KY, and Ellis Marie Mayse of Stanton, KY, 6 grandchildren; Harlan McKinley Mayse, Brian Benton Mayse, Dylan Scott Mayse, River Mayse Cainie Mayse, and Holly Johnson, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
Larry was preceded in death his parents, 1 daughter; Marsha Mayse, 4 brothers; Junice Jackson Mayse, Randall Mayse, Shannon Mayse, and Leo Mayse.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 2:00 PM, with visitation from 1:00 PM until time of service at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Garett Thomas officiating. Larry will be laid to rest in the Morris-Mayse family cemetery located on Spencer Ridge in Lee County.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
