Larry M. Pierson, age 77, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at his home in Sturgeon, KY. Larry was born December 7, 1945 in Vincent, KY, a son to the late Conley & Emma (Cook) Pierson. He was a retired farmer; tending tobacco, and raising cattle for many years, as well as a Landman for various mineral mining companies. He was a United States Army Veteran; serving in Vietnam. In his free-time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to his land & cattle, and was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church. Along with his wife of 50 years; Peggy (Moore) Pierson of Booneville, KY, he is survived by 1 son; Sean Michael (Rose) Pierson of Richmond, KY, 1 daughter; Lori Michelle (Jesse) Little of Lexington, KY, 1 sister; Janet Sue Price of Vincent, KY, 4 grandchildren; Phillip Kenton Ranck, Ayden Michael Pierson, Logan Thomas Pierson all of Richmond, KY, Kaitlyn Taylor Little of Lexington, KY, several nieces & nephews, special cat; Annie Pierson, and many other loving family members, and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 sister; Peggy (Ova) Cornett, and 1 brother; Billy Bruce (Rita) Pierson.
Funeral services July 1, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Burial; Warrens Chapel Cemetery located in Vincent, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Ranck, Ayden Pierson, Logan Pierson, Charlie Turner, Gary Young, and Shawn Frye. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ben Fannin, John Cook, Albert Gumm, Conley Tirey, Craig Callahan, and Shane Callahan.
