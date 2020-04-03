Kelley and I want to thank everyone who have sent their prayers and well wishes after I announced earlier this week that I had tested positive for COVID-19.
I wanted to be sure you knew that I am resting, doing well, and not showing any symptoms.
Unfortunately, the highly divisive politics of our day and age have continued even during this pandemic.
So, if you missed it, I hope you'll read my op-ed in USA Today where I explain why I got tested and call for unity at this time. You can find that op-ed HERE.
Dr. Rand Paul's Coronavirus Resources Page Updated, Includes Summary of Key CARES Act Provisions
On Wednesday, I sent a special update about the pandemic resources you can find on my website, which include a wide-ranging list of federal agency actions and responses.
If you've already checked it out, be sure to take another look, as we have updated it with even more details from the last couple days, including important information from the newly passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
As you would expect with a $2 trillion bill, it is complicated legislation full of Capitol Hill-speak.
To help you cut through that and get to the facts, my office has updated our Coronavirus Resources page with a summary of the bill's key provisions and where the money will go.
I was pleased the legislation included several provisions addressing reforms I have fought for both during and before this pandemic. These will help Americans keep more of their own money, and they will speed up government's response to emergencies now and in the future.
These include:
- waiving, for 2020, rules requiring seniors, starting in their early 70s, to withdraw a certain amount from retirement plans including 401(k)s, certain tax-advantaged IRAs, and traditional IRAs or face a tax penalty.
- I introduced legislation last week calling for such a change, which will let seniors keep more of what they have spent a lifetime saving and would also protect them from being forced to sell when the value of their investments has dropped. My bill went further by permanently removing this requirement, and I will continue working toward that end.
- a reform I previously voted for in both committee and on the Senate floor that would help drive the creation of more over-the-counter medications and keep Americans more quickly informed of any issues with the medicine, such as effectiveness and safety concerns in treating certain illnesses.
- building on a provision in the "Phase 2" legislation by permanently extending limited liability protections to encourage more manufacturers to produce and send protective masks.
- This was the aim of legislation I strongly advocated for (the Health Care Workforce Protection Act of 2020) to address shortages and assist our medical professionals. I have also joined with Senator Joni Ernst (Iowa) on an effort to abolish the Presidential Election Campaign Fund (which that little box on your taxes asks if you want to contribute to) and use its over $350 million balance to purchase more masks and other personal protective equipment for those on the frontlines of the fight.
- another reform I previously supported to ensure there are reserve workers ready to fill health-related roles left behind when government calls on the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps' regular staff to respond to national emergencies.
- not counting an employer contribution toward student loans as income the rest of this year, so the federal government will not tax such contributions.
- I have pushed for this kind of reform through my HELPER Act (which would make such a change permanent) to allow students to more easily afford college, pay off debt, and save money. You can read my legislation HERE.
I can also report that:
- Hospice doctors and nurse practitioners will now be able to conduct face-to-face encounters, previously required to be done by going into the patient’s home, via telehealth instead. These are administrative check-in visits for hospice patients without any medical indication.
- For any plan year beginning on or before Dec. 31, 2021, Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) can be used to pay for telehealth services, even if the patient has no deductible for telehealth or other remote care.
- Reversing an Obamacare prohibition, Americans will be able to use HSAs to buy over-the-counter medicines without a prescription.
- I have long championed expanding the use of HSAs, including this reform, and I am confident we can continue to build on this progress to give Americans even more control over their health care decisions.
- A drafting error in the tax code has finally been fixed, which will make it easier for small businesses to write off expenses for improvements they make on their storefronts and other property.
As I mentioned on Wednesday, you'll also find links to the below information (and a lot more) on our Coronavirus Resources page:
- the latest from the CDC on the virus
- applying for unemployment benefits
- opportunities to volunteer and serve the community
- identifying and reporting scams related to the pandemic
- guidance for Medicare recipients and Medicare providers
- small business loans
- H-2A/agriculture labor
- meal deliveries for rural farm students
- travel restrictions
- National Park Service operations
- what's happening with student loans
- what the Department of Transportation is doing to expedite delivery of grocery and medical supplies
- resources for learning from home
Just click HERE or on the banner below to visit my Coronavirus Resources page!
Dr. Rand Paul Sends Letter to President Trump Urging Support for Kentucky Disaster Declaration Request
Earlier this month, I sent President Trump a letter asking him in advance “to promptly consider any and all requests for federal aid that are made by Governor Beshear” to assist Kentucky in its response efforts to the novel coronavirus.
This week, Governor Beshear made a request for a major disaster declaration for Kentucky, and I sent another letter on Thursday asking President Trump to approve it.
“The COVID-19 pandemic threatens -- and will continue to threaten -- lives and the public health throughout Kentucky," I stated. "Accordingly," I continued, "on March 6, 2020, Governor Beshear declared the Commonwealth of Kentucky to be in a State of Emergency for purposes of mobilizing state response and relief resources, including the Kentucky National Guard."
I went on to "respectfully urge [President Trump] to promptly consider this request by Governor Beshear." I also asked that he "work to expedite delivery of the 100,000 test kits and 5,000 swabs that have been requested by the Commonwealth of Kentucky."
You can read my full letter HERE.
That same day, I also joined fellow Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and U.S. Representatives Barr, Comer, Guthrie, Massie, Rogers, and Yarmuth in sending a separate letter supporting the aid to President Trump.
It is an honor to be a voice for Kentuckians as we face this challenge together.
Did You Know? REAL ID Compliance Deadline Changed
Due to the ongoing efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday that it was extending the enforcement deadline for state driver’s licenses and identification cards to comply with new federal requirements (REAL ID).
Previously, once the October 2020 deadline had passed, “old,” non-compliant Kentucky licenses would have no longer been accepted as valid forms of identification for certain purposes (such as boarding an aircraft or accessing federal facilities).
That federal enforcement deadline has now been extended by a year to October 2021.
As you may remember, I have spoken out for years about my concerns with REAL ID as part of my efforts to protect your privacy. So I was glad to see the deadline extended.
For more information, you can contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (You can visit their website HERE.)
U.S. Service Academy Information Fair Moved to Fall
A very rewarding aspect of being a United States senator is the opportunity to nominate young men and women from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky to attend one of our nation's prestigious military service academies in their pursuit of becoming a future leader in the armed forces.
I want to inform you that my Academy Fair, scheduled for April 21, 2020, has been postponed until this fall due to COVID-19 precautions. I will send notification of the rescheduled event as soon as that is determined.
In the meantime, applicants who wish to obtain a nomination from me should visit my website at www.paul.senate.gov, where you can click on "Services for Kentucky" and then "Academy Nominations."
The deadline for this year's application is November 15, 2020. The applicant will receive an acknowledgement once their complete packet is received and reviewed to verify completion.
Due to the limited number of openings at the academies, and the large pool of applicants who want to attend, my Academy Board will review all packets for recommendation in accordance with the Academies' standards. I will make nominations by the designated deadline of January 31, 2021.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact my Academy Coordinator, Bonnie Honaker, at 270-782-8303.
I look forward to seeing you at my Academy Information Fair in the fall!
Have an Issue or Concern?
If you are a Kentucky resident and need assistance with a federal agency or with navigating the federal response and ongoing community needs related to COVID-19, please feel free to contact my Bowling Green office at 270-782-8303. One of my staff members will be more than happy to assist you.
Kentucky has also set up a COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
Stay in Touch with Dr. Paul
You can stay up to date on my latest news and activities by visiting my Senate website, www.paul.senate.gov, or my official Facebook and Twitter pages. You can watch my Senate floor speeches and press interviews at my YouTube channel HERE, and you can sign up to be notified about my telephone townhall events HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.