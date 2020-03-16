In my video message for this week, I looked back at my fight to guarantee the U.S. Census Bureau accurately counts our deployed military members.
The Census used to count all deployed service members by their home of record -- an address they gave when they enlisted -- instead of where they resided prior to deployment.
Although the region around Fort Campbell, for instance, had grown greatly since the 2000 census, the 2010 census did not accurately reflect this growth due to the Bureau’s policy.
As I noted in my video, not only does a proper census count impact access to necessary federal funds and grants, but it "also affects things like community development and planning," including making sure there are enough schools.
After concerned Kentuckians brought the issue to me, I fought hard on their behalf to secure the needed rule change, including contacting the Census Bureau directly and introducing a proposal for reform that passed the Senate unanimously multiple times.
"[M]y persistence did finally pay off," I stated, "when the Census Bureau announced the final rule, which essentially incorporates my legislation into the Census Bureau rules and creates one consistent and logical method for counting service members deployed overseas."
Kentucky is proud of our military members and their families. Not only does this update make sure they are accurately counted, but it is also an example of what we can achieve when we refuse to give up in working for change!
I support our government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus, but I also believe we owe it to you to do it in a way that avoids piling billions more in debt on your back!
The federal government has run up a $23 trillion debt with its "spend now and ask questions later ... before spending even more" approach, and Kentuckians sent me to Washington to stand up for common-sense budgeting and fiscal responsibility. The big-spending status quo has to change!
As part of my efforts to fight for less waste and a government that doesn't mortgage your future, I have repeatedly introduced concrete, alternative plans to prove Congress can better manage your money.
On Thursday, I introduced just such a plan as the Senate considered billions in funding for the federal response to the coronavirus.
My amendment to the proposed legislation responsibly used taxpayer resources by reducing waste to pay for this new spending.
Under my plan, we would have taken uncommitted Fiscal Year 2020 funds from the East-West Center, as well as from the Inter-American Foundation (IAF). Citizens Against Government Waste highlighted the East-West Center in its 2019 Congressional Pig Book, and even the Obama administration proposed significantly reducing its funding!
The IAF has not been reauthorized since 1984, and I have looked at some of its spending in my Waste Report, such as using your money to teach circus arts in Argentina, help deported illegal immigrants start a business (even without being able to rule out that the money would not go to criminal deportees), and promote a Haitian dance troupe.
My amendment would have also proportionately rescinded funding for the State Department's Cultural Exchange programs, as well as non-health activities by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
As I said in a speech on the Senate floor shortly before a procedural vote on my amendment, "Every day, people across the country confront unexpected expenses. We budget, we plan, but things happen. When they do, we adjust and plan accordingly.
"And sometimes," I continued, "we confront an expense that is not only unexpected, but urgent. That’s where we find ourselves today. We want to respond and make sure we are providing resources to our medical professionals and researchers. That’s important, and I fully support that."
I went on to discuss my approach of cutting wasteful, less urgent spending to pay for this response and noted that we "have the money. We don’t need to borrow more money. We just have to start setting our own priorities."
"[W]e shouldn’t spend another dollar developing a foreign economy this year," I later added. "That spending should be stopped, and the money should be spent here -- to buy supplies, to help expedite research, and to support our communities."
Unfortunately, a majority of senators from both parties chose to stick with the typical Washington playbook and voted against even officially considering my amendment.
But I take my promises to Kentuckians seriously. So, no matter the odds in Congress, I will continue fighting to ensure our priorities are paid for without adding even more to our runaway debt!
Just a reminder that my office is hosting a veterans town hall in Harlan, Kentucky, on Tuesday, March 17! The event will feature guests from the Mountain Home and Lexington VA Health Care Systems.
This townhall will provide veterans from Harlan, Letcher, Bell, Whitley, Perry, Leslie, Clay, and Knox counties with information on VA health care, and it will also give them an opportunity to address individual needs.
My Constituent Services Division will also be present to assist with any issues with federal agencies.
You can find the details below!
Veterans Town Hall, Hosted by the Office of Senator Rand Paul
Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Time: 4:00-6:00 p.m. ET. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Place: Harlan Center, 203 S. Main Street, Harlan, KY 40831
For questions about this event or to RSVP, you can call my Bowling Green office at 270-782-8303!
