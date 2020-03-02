Last week, I had another opportunity to speak to Kentuckians all across the state with my latest telephone town hall. I greatly enjoyed having my good friend (and U.S. representative for Kentucky’s Fourth District) Thomas Massie join us for the call, where we laid out some of our current priorities and took Kentuckians’ questions on a wide variety of topics. We opened the call by discussing our support for the growing number of Kentucky counties standing up for the Second Amendment (an issue that also received an overwhelmingly positive response from our poll participants). We went on from there to cover subjects including my HELPER Act to help more families afford college and more quickly pay down student loan debt, the importance of protecting the entire Bill of Rights, and the many services our offices offer Kentuckians (more on that below).I want to thank all those who called in with so many terrific questions! They gave us a chance to address education and school choice, getting our troops out of Afghanistan, lowering the national debt and reining in spending, fighting the surveillance state’s abuse of power, my Penny Plans, red flag laws, and more!
Navigating the massive federal bureaucracy can be confusing, frustrating, and downright overwhelming, especially for Kentuckians dealing with additional challenges such as recovering from the recent severe weather and flooding in southeastern Kentucky. But Kentuckians don’t have to go it alone! My office has a proven track record of helping Kentuckians untangle red tape, get results, and resolve long-standing concerns.We are always ready to help with matters involving federal government agencies and programs, including:
Veterans’ benefits; Social Security and Medicare benefits; Federal tax matters and the Internal Revenue Service; Immigration matters; Passports; Federal worker injury compensation; Military academy nominations; Federal student loans; and Replacing lost or damaged documents such as VA records and military medals and records. So if you live in Kentucky and need help with these and other issues with federal agencies and programs, don’t hesitate to contact my office by visiting my website at www.paul.senate.gov or calling my Bowling Green office at (270) 782-8303. I recently had the honor of nominating 35 more of our young people in Kentucky for the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy.
I released the following statement when I publicly announced these nominations: “A very rewarding aspect of being a United States Senator is the opportunity to nominate young men and women from across the state to attend our nation’s prestigious service academies. “I commend each of these students for their dedication and desire to serve in the United States military, and I wish them the best through the remainder of the selection process. “I have no doubt the students chosen will proudly represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the service academies.”
As an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform, I have worked hard to ensure greater focus is put on rehabilitation and reintegration, especially for non-violent offenders seeking a second chance and an opportunity to rebuild their lives after serving their time.
I’ve enjoyed visiting and reporting back to you on so many great Kentucky businesses and organizations offering such a chance, and I wanted to let you know that Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is also working hard to help many Kentuckians secure a brighter future by addressing obstacles from their past holding them back. Last month, my staff attended an “expungement clinic” Goodwill held in Louisville and saw firsthand how these efforts are helping change lives. According to Goodwill Industries of Kentucky’s website, “At the expungement clinic, the partnering agencies guide participants through the process, run record checks, review previous charges and begin paperwork.” As they describe, “’Expungement’ is the process by which a record of criminal conviction is erased or sealed from state or federal record. An expungement order directs the court to treat the criminal conviction as if it had never occurred, essentially removing it from a criminal record.” Goodwill also states that “participants of the expungement clinic also have access to multiple community resources, several employers and information about Goodwill’s Soft Skills Academy. ...” Goodwill will hold several more of these events throughout the year, and you can stay updated by checking out their website! You can stay up to date on my latest news and activities by visiting my Senate website, www.paul.senate.gov, or my official Facebook and Twitter pages.
