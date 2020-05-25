The KY River District Health Department continues to see a low number of COVID 19 cases in the seven-county service area. Within the 7-County (Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, Wolfe Counties) service area, to date, there have been 34 positive cases and 1 probable, 30 of those have recovered. Two Counties have not had a lab confirmed positive case, those counties are Lee and Wolfe Counties.
KRDHD Public Health Director, Scott Lockard said “Testing availability within our area will continue to increase. The Federally Qualified Health Centers received dedicated funding to increase testing opportunities. The KRDHD will be promoting events as they are scheduled.” He added, “Mountain Comp in Letcher County and Primary Care in Perry County are offering COVID 19 testing to anyone, you do not need to have symptoms present to be tested.”
Guidance for Gatherings of Up To Ten (10) People
Under Governor Beshear’s new executive order, groups of up to ten (10) people may begin gathering on May 22, 2020.
Public health experts recommend people remain Healthy at Home to the greatest extent practicable and that they continue to socialize via Internet, telephone, and any other modes of communications that allow people to engage in appropriate social
distancing. While people may meet in groups of up to ten (10) people, public health experts discourage people from engaging in excessive social gatherings in order to appropriately limit contacts. If people meet in the allowable groups of up to ten (10) people, public health experts recommend limiting the gathering size to the smallest number of people practicable. Public health experts discourage people from sharing items in any gathering, including tools, sporting equipment, vehicles, cooking/grilling ware, and other high-touch objects. If you are a member of a group particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 (individuals with
conditions identified by the CDC as higher risk or those over 65 years old), public health experts recommend that you avoid any in-person gatherings and remain Healthy At Home. If you host or attend a gathering of up to ten people, please consider the following
recommendations: Hold the gathering outside whenever possible; Remain at least six (6) feet apart from people who are not a part of your household; Do not share food, drink, containers, plates, napkins, or utensils; Wash or sanitize your hands frequently before, during, and after the gathering; Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and; If you will be closer than six (6) feet to someone outside your household at any point, wear a cloth face covering or mask over your nose and mouth.
The 10 rules to reopening a business under the Healthy at Work plan are:
•Continue telework where possible
•Phased return to work
•Onsite temperature/health checks
•Universal masks and other necessary PPE
•Close common areas
•Enforce social distancing
•Limit face-to-face meetings
•Sanitizer/hand wash stations
•Special accommodations
•Testing plan
Reminder: People should be prepared for state and local public health orders to be extended, amended, or changed as needed to protect public health. This means we may move between the different Phases during this pandemic.
