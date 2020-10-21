Tuesday October 20, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 25 confirmed positive cases and 1 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting a 64-year-old female from Knott County, a 58-year-old male and a 73-year-old female from Lee County, a 54-year-old male and a 61-year-old female from Leslie County, a 26-year-old female, a 52-year-old male, a 54-year-old female, 57-year-old male and 70-year-old male from Letcher County, two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 22-year-old female, a 28-year-old female, and a 54-year-old female from Owsley County, five pediatric cases under the age of 18, two 18-year-old females, a 26-year-old male, a 30-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, and a 56 year-old male from Perry County. We are pleased to report 22 recoveries today.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 1, Lee- 2, Leslie- 2, Letcher- 5, Owsley- 5, Perry- 11, Wolfe- 0
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-294 (31 probable) (144 active, 148 recovered, 2 deceased)
Lee- Total-39 (8 probable) (20 active, 19 recovered)
Leslie- Total-116 (8 probable) (59 active, 57 recovered)
Letcher- Total-279 (86 probable) (133 active, 144 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-66 (20 probable) (23 active, 42 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-456 (32 probable) (136 active, 311 recovered, 9 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-61 (15 probable) (21 active, 40 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
1,111 Lab Confirmed Positive + 200 Probable=Total 1311 (761 recovered, 536 active, 14 deceased)
The Kentucky River District Health Department would like to announce that an individual who attended services at the Church on the Farm in Owsley County has tested positive for COVID 19. If you attended services at this church on Sunday October 11th you may have been exposed. Please monitor yourself for symptoms including coughing, fever, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste and smell, and/or gastro-intestinal upset. If any of these symptoms develop please contact your medical provider and get tested for COVID 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.