As of Monday December 21, 2020- KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 60 confirmed positive cases and 5 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting out 12 recoveries today.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 7, Lee- 2, Leslie- 9, Letcher- 25, Owsley- 1, Perry- 18, Wolfe- 3
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- Total-699 (69 probable) (228 active, 458 recovered, 13 deceased) Lee- Total-348 (62 probable) (135 active, 196 recovered, 17 deceased) Leslie- Total-423 (45 probable) (205 active, 217 recovered, 1 deceased) Letcher- Total-769 (253 probable) (365 active, 401 recovered, 3 deceased) Owsley- Total-276 (107 probable) (129 active, 136 recovered, 11 deceased) Perry- Total-1309 (109 probable) (529 active, 764 recovered, 16 deceased) Wolfe- Total-255 (61 probable) (132 active, 121 recovered, 2 deceased)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area: 3,373 Lab Confirmed Positive + 706 Probable=Total 4,079 (2,293 recovered, 1,723 active, 63 deceased)
