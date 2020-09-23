KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 50 confirmed positive cases and 5 probable cases of #COVID19 today.
We are reporting seven pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 19-year-old male, a 22-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, a 37-year-old male, two 38-year-old females, a 39-year-old female, a 40-year-old female, two 41-year-old females, a 42-year-old male, two 43-year-old males, a 46-year-old male, a 49-year-old female, two 52-year-old females, a 53-year-old female, two 57-year-old females, a 57-year-old male, a 62-year-old female, a 63-year-old female and a 67-year-old male in Knott County, five pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 38-year-old male, a 40-year-old female, a 41-year-old female, a 51-year-old female, a 59-year-old female, a 63-year-old female and two 64-year-old female from Leslie County, a 22-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, a 43-year-old female, a 45-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, and a 50-year-old female from Letcher County, a 43-year-old male from Perry County and a 39-year-old male from Wolfe County.
Below is the breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-162 (25 probable) (72 active, 89 recovered, 1 deceased)
Lee- Total-15 (1 probable) (3 active, 12 recovered)
Leslie- Total-64 (4 probable) (23 active, 41 recovered)
Letcher- Total-117 (31 probable) (43 active, 72 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-36 (10 probable) (4 active, 31 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-328 (21 probable) (39 active, 281 recovered, 8 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-33 (5 probable) (4 active, 29 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area: 658 Lab Confirmed Positive + 97 Probable=Total 755 (555 recovered, 188 active, 12 deceased)
Please remember to be #healthyathome, #healthyatwork and practice #socialdistancing!
Let’s all be #TeamKentucky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.