Kelley and I wish you a blessed and peaceful Easter as we continue to pull together and support one another through this challenging season.
I was excited to share on Tuesday that I have been retested and no longer have COVID-19.
As I said then, I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including coronavirus patients. Together, we will overcome this!
TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital CEO Mike Sherrod and his team have been so welcoming and fantastic to work with, and I want to thank them again for this opportunity to use my medical training to serve the people of Kentucky as I also continue to advocate on their behalf through my role as a senator.
Some local outlets came to the hospital this week, and the Bowling Green Daily News wrote:
As an ophthalmologist and recovered coronavirus patient, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, is using his unique perspective to work with virus patients and staff at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital.
He said he has since taken another coronavirus test that came back negative and a blood test showed he now had immunity from the virus, allowing him to volunteer at the hospital.
He has been making rounds with hospital staff each morning to visit patients – some with coronavirus and some who are in the hospital for other reasons.
He said he wanted to volunteer because it meant “one less nurse, one less doctor” without immunity who is exposed to coronavirus patients.
You can read their entire story HERE.
WNKY 40 reported:
“It’s exciting to emerge from quarantine,” said Paul who is volunteering at the hospital where his children were born. “I’m no longer a patient. I get to go back to being a doctor. It’s nice to be able to help out.
“I’ve had the disease. Most people will survive. It is something serious. We need to be concerned about it. But the great thing is is most people are going to be like me. Most people are going to survive, and I want to be part of anything I can do to help out so I’ve been rounding with the hospitalists, the experts here and trying to help out as much as I can and really just try to keep the patients in good spirits that have the virus that are sick that there’s really hope that they can get better and they will go home and they will be able to lead normal lives, and most people will.”
“Sen. Paul has been lifting the spirits of our patients and our colleagues by volunteering at TriStar Greenview,” Sherrod said. “We want to recognize Sen. Paul for what he is doing for our community and also recognizing our healthcare workers and our providers for their unwavering response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
You can find their story HERE.
You can also see more from WDNZ TV 11 HERE.
As we continue fighting the pandemic, I will also keep working for wider and faster testing, and I am encouraged that we're making more progress on that front every week!
Economic Impact Payment Information and COVID-19 Resources Update
For those who would normally not file a federal income tax return, the IRS has just sent out an update (which you can read in full HERE) with information about the Economic Impact Payment. The web tool they provide, which you can find HERE, is the only place non-filers should go to enter their information to get the Economic Impact Payment. Visit IRS.gov for more information.
Reminder – if you receive Social Security, Railroad Retirement, or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, you do not need to do anything to receive the payment. The IRS will automatically send it.
If you haven't yet checked out our extensive Coronavirus Resources page at my website, or even if you've already taken a look, I'll hope you'll visit it today, as we have just updated it once again.
Updates include:
Small Business Administration
- To help small business owners better navigate the Paycheck Protection Program, the Small Business Administration released a document this week answering Frequently Asked Questions, which can be reviewed HERE.
- The SBA announced that faith-based non-profit organizations are now eligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans. For more information, click HERE.
Department of Education
CARES Act Relief Funding to Institutions and Students:
- The Department of Education released an announcement on April 9 regarding the release of the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEER) Fund institution allocations and information on the 50% student side of HEER. This first wave of funding will provide assistance for students’ housing, food, health care, technology, and course materials expenses.
We have also posted some federal guidance for businesses looking to contribute resources or needing certain assistance with their response efforts. You can find that HERE.
