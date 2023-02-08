  Laura Agnes Tincher, widow of William Tincher and the daughter of the late Oscar and Frances Moore Tirey was born in Owsley County, Kentucky on October 1, 1928 and departed this life in Booneville, Kentucky on February 4, 2023 at the age of 94 years, 4 months, and 3 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the McGuire Memorial Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Tincher leaves behind her two children, Larry Tincher and Patricia Thomas; three grandchildren, Shannon Voight and husband Cory, Bronwyn Miller and husband Kyle, and Adam Thomas; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Tincher was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Keith Tincher. Services held Feb. 7th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Tincher Cemetery of HWY 587, Beattyville. Newnam in charge of arrangements.

