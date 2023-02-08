Laura Agnes Tincher, widow of William Tincher and the daughter of the late Oscar and Frances Moore Tirey was born in Owsley County, Kentucky on October 1, 1928 and departed this life in Booneville, Kentucky on February 4, 2023 at the age of 94 years, 4 months, and 3 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the McGuire Memorial Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Tincher leaves behind her two children, Larry Tincher and Patricia Thomas; three grandchildren, Shannon Voight and husband Cory, Bronwyn Miller and husband Kyle, and Adam Thomas; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Tincher was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Keith Tincher. Services held Feb. 7th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Tincher Cemetery of HWY 587, Beattyville. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- LEGISLATIVE UPDATE From State Representative Timmy Truett
- RRG Farmer’s Mkt Important Info
- Getting to Know the Pastor By Pastor John Chamness; Grace Fellowship Church of Beattyville
- Margaret Emma Jean Goosey Land,
- Rocky Burns,
- Laura Agnes Tincher,
- Gerald Arthur Wilson,
- Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Anthony “Tony” Newman Obituary
- Old Brandenburg Building Razed
- Anthony “Tony” Newman
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week
- LC Sheriff’s Dept. Report
- City Police Headquarters Moving to City Hall
- Lee County Sheriff’s Department Report Jan 2nd- 16th
- From Our Archives: 4/23/1976 Local Citizens Hold Town Meeting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.