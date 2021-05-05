LAURA RICHARDSON JONES, the widow of Willard Jennings “Lester” Jones and the daughter of the late Dillard and Josephine Mitchell Richardson was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 22, 1933 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on April 27, 2021 at the age of 87 years, 10 months and 5 days. She attended the Pentecostal Church and was a homemaker and loving mother. Mrs. Jones leaves behind her six children, Paul Douglas Jones and wife Patty of Garden City, South Carolina, Patricia Fetick and husband Buzz of Lexington, Kentucky, Darrell Jones of Lomax, Illinois, Naomi Liesegang and husband Jim, Vickie Charles and husband Travis, and Denise Simpson all of Beattyville, Kentucky; thirteen grandchildren; one step grandson; twelve great grandchildren; one expected great grandchild; her best friend, Lorene Fox of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters; and her grandson, Dustin Liesegang. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Services held Saturday May 1st 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Officiating: Phillip Richardson. Burial: Richardson Cemetery of Hwy 489 of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
