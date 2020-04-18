The Lee County High School Archery Team’s 2019-2020 season officially ended on Monday, April 6th when the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) cancelled the final post season tournament. NASP had previously canceled the State and National Archery Tournaments and on the 6th they canceled the Open/Championship Tournament that was to have taken place in Daytona Beach, FL. The LCHS Archery Team is the defending champions of the 2019 Open Tournament, where they defeated teams from several states, and the team was looking forward to returning to the 2020 tournament to compete this year.
During the 2019-2020 season, the team scored the highest score and placed in more tournaments than any previous LCHS archery team. More individual archers placed than ever before, with many archers shooting their personal best scores ever. The team qualified for the State Tournament for the fourth year in a row. The team had previously qualified for the National Tournament and the Open/Championship Tournament, previously known as the World Tournament, for three years in a row and were on track to qualify for those tournaments this year.
We would like to recognize our senior team members for their loyalty to the team for the past four years. Our seniors are Zachary Ackerman, Madison Begley, Katie Bowman, Kelli Helton, and James Watterson. They have been an important part of our team and will be greatly missed.
We would like to thank all the parents, sponsors, and friends in the community who have helped the team be able to compete each weekend. We appreciate all the support during fundraisers and the encouragement you would give team members when you saw them or responded to social media posts. Your support helped the team be the great team they are and we are very appreciative to each of you.
Finally, a huge thank you from Coach Jeff Perdue to each archer for the time the archers put in to practice and compete each week. It is disappointing that the team did not get to finish a great season but the way the season ended does not diminish the achievements this incredible team had throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.