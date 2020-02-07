The Lee Co. High School Archery team traveled to Letcher Co. on Jan. 24 and placed second in the tournament with a score of 3280, an all time high school for the team. Kory Napier, Cody Gilbert, Emily Griffin, and Shanta Osborne all scored a fifty point round with Kory shooting two fifty point rounds.
Katie Bowman placed fourth with a score of 278, Madison Begley, on right, scored 279, and Cody Gilbert placed first in the male high school and also had high over all score for the tournament with 291 out of 300.
