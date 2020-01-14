The Lee Co. high school archery team competed in the first ever All A archery tournament in Hindman on Jan. 4th, placing second overall with Katie Bowman placing third among the female archers. We would like to thank everyone that supports the archery team. Info via Jeff Perdue
