The Governor Beshear showed up at Iron Workers Union in Louisville, Kentucky which was hosting the Welding 1 contest for Skills USA state conference to talk with students and watch them compete. Logan Fugate 3rd place winner from Lee County ATC is pictured two students to the left of Governor in welding leathers and welding helmet.
Governor Beshear spoke with Instructors about the need for more hands on skill training for secondary and post secondary students . Instructors asked questions about funding for technical education and raises for teachers.
Lee County ATC student Logan Fugate 3rd place in welding 1 competition at the Skills conference in Louisville, Kentucky that was held April 13th to 16th.
