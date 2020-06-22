On June 9th 2020 at 6pm the Lee Co. Board of Education held their regular monthly meeting. The previous few meetings have been held via Facebook live and were not open to the public to attend. However, for the month of June, the meeting was held in person and open to the public in the Lee County Education board room.
A limit on attendees was set to ensure social distancing could/would be in place. One of the first items on the list was to schedule a special board meeting which will be held on June 16th 2020. (Article written prior to June 16).
The meeting will also be at the LC Board of Ed. and open to the public. The meeting room will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Face masks are encouraged but not required. Should the number of attendees exceed the amount of space available, the meeting will be streamed.
Items on the agenda scheduled for June 16 will include/included: authorize vice chair to serve as chair for meeting, review/approve special revenue 2020-21 budgets and assurances for title 1,2,3 and Perkins funds, consider addition of eight instructional assistant positions, two custodian positions and one micro computer specialist funded by CARES money for 2020-21 school yr., consider addition of one counselor position funded by Kentucky center of school safety and the general funds for LCE, consider addition of two instructional assistants through title 1 funding at LCE, review and approve legislative updates and policies, review/approve job description and salary schedule updates for clerical and office staff, consider increase in hours per day from 7.25 to 7.5 for LCE secretary position. There will also be a closed session towards end of meeting to discuss the superintendent’s formative evaluation.
The second item on the agenda for the June 9th meeting was review/approve athletic opening requirements. The following is a statement given by the board on athletic opening requirements:
Below is general guidance to our coaches in regards to the opening of athletics in Lee County as of June 1, 2020. We are utilizing the guidelines from KHSAA and the Governor’s office to set these parameters. These are only general guidelines and this guidance may change at any time. Prior to any coach meeting with any team member in person, all plans to meet/practice with kids must be submitted in writing to the athletic director and approved prior to any gathering of people no matter the size.
The plan must be detailed and include how, where, and when gatherings will be held and who is scheduled to be in attendance. People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19.
No student will be left by their guardian until they have passed the screening. If a student commutes to the meeting without a parent and shows symptoms they will be asked to leave and the parent will be notified. Procedures required in order to hold in-person practices/gatherings:
All coaches will ask screening questions below, take temps, and record all data at every meeting. Data must include a list of all participants, the date, and beginning and ending times of all meetings.
Temperatures at 100.4 or above are to be considered a fever and the student shall be sent home. Ask all persons upon entry to the facility/practice area if they have: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle/body aches, headache, loss of taste/smell, sore throat, diarrhea, congestion, nausea, vomiting, fatigue.
All coaches must self-evaluate themselves for Covid-19 symptoms and cancel the gathering if exhibiting any symptoms. Between June 1st and June 15th coaches may begin discussions and/or meetings may take place with players in groups of 10 or fewer. All inside facilities will be closed until at least July 1.
Beginning June 15th through June 28th outdoor facilities may be used for fitness or skills training. These may include the school properties or Happy Top Park. Sessions must focus on skill development and general conditioning as well as instruction without game formations. No spectators allowed (no one but the coach and players) at meetings or practices. 1 coach per group of 10 students. Once a group roster is established, it must not change during these outlined time periods. You can meet with more than one group of 10 students at different times, but the groups can’t change people. Do not share coolers.
Everyone must bring their own drinks. Maintain social distancing and face covering guidelines. June 29 through mid-July whole teams can gather but must continue to be subdivided into groups of 10 or less and continue to work on low contact training. No student athlete will be held accountable for non-participation during gatherings while we are still following pandemic guidelines. KHSAA normal dead period has been lifted for this year only. Advise players to put on a cloth face covering, regardless of symptoms, before leaving their home. Cloth face coverings during practice are acceptable. Plastic shields covering the entire face will not be allowed during participation due to the risk of unintended injury to the person wearing the shield or others.
Appropriate clothing/shoes should be worn at all times to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment/surfaces. Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer. Advise players that they are encouraged to shower and wash their workout clothing immediately upon returning to home. All items are subject to change.
A CAPSTONE Project Presentation was also shown to the board via powerpoint. The Capstone Project is an end of year compilation of all the projects Mrs. Wasson has been involved with over her first year as superintendent. It is required as part of the New Superintendent Onboarding Program through KASA.
By Kara Thorpe BE Assoc. Editor. Info provided by Shana Minter of LC Board of Ed.
